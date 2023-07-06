Secret (SIE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77.92

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Secret has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $77.92 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00302015 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $219.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

