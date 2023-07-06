SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Up 1.8%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 11,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 69,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. StockNews.com lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $578.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 27,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $184,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 744,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 95,150 shares of company stock worth $767,788. 83.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Further Reading

