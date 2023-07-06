Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 190 ($2.41) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 211.40 ($2.68).

Serco Group Price Performance

SRP opened at GBX 153.60 ($1.95) on Monday. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 135.30 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 199 ($2.53). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.30. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,181.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85.

In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £168,791.44 ($214,229.52). Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

