Short Interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Expands By 22.0%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bumble Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BMBL opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. Bumble has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.92 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,535,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,870 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

