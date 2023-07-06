Short Interest in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Increases By 21.3%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,562. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $732.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.22. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,617.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $437,000.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,299 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,617.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cryoport by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,197 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cryoport by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cryoport by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

