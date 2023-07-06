Short Interest in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACW) Decreases By 23.5%

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACW – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Trading Down 15.0 %
Hainan Manaslu Acquisition stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
About Hainan Manaslu Acquisition
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hainan Manaslu Acquisition
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
- Three Value Stocks To Ride China’s Latest Economic Data
- High-Yield Bassett Furniture Rocks Into Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Manaslu Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.