Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Expands By 28.1%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,580,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,754,000 after acquiring an additional 674,155 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $95.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

