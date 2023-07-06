Short Interest in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Drops By 23.9%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 627,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 86.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 443,678 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,158,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

