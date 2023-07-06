Short Interest in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Drops By 23.9%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMRFree Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 627,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 86.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 443,678 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,158,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.85.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMRFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

