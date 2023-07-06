Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Declines By 20.5%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OBT stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $189.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.06. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $55.19.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

