Short Interest in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Increases By 22.8%

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles W. Henry purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastern Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.06. Eastern has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

