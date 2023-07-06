SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Shares Up 0.3%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €19.08 ($20.74) and last traded at €19.06 ($20.72). 6,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.00 ($20.65).

SLM Solutions Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $592.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.72, a PEG ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.76.

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After-Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting technology.

