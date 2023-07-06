Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of SONY opened at $91.43 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.21.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

