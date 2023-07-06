SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Craig Hallum lowered SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Imperial Capital lowered SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 155,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,129 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSTI opened at $20.99 on Thursday. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $256.92 million, a PE ratio of 63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.41.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

