SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 4.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $72,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,427. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

