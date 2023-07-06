SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,581 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Eagle Strategies LLC owned about 3.67% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $35,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000.

QUS stock opened at $122.86 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $123.17. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.47.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

