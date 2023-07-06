SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.62

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 2839598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $980,680,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,324,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,673 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

