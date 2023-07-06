SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Position Boosted by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF makes up 2.0% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.56% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $747.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $102.74.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

