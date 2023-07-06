Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 111,174 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $29,618,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.