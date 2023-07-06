Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STAN. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.42) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.30) to GBX 880 ($11.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 970 ($12.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 930.83 ($11.81).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of STAN traded down GBX 12.44 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 673.36 ($8.55). The stock had a trading volume of 5,678,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,787. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 799.40 ($10.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 649.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 668.86. The firm has a market cap of £18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 948.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Company Profile

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.58), for a total value of £103,466.07 ($131,318.78). Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.