Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.23. 2,935,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,116. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.42. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

