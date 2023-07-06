Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $105.25 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.