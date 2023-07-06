Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.44.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Steel Dynamics Trading Down 5.0 %
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
