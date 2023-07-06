Steem Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $77.22 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,051.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00320985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.00941099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00552598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00062899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00145751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,224,199 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

