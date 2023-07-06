Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $78.34 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $78.34 million and $1.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,280.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00323490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $284.34 or 0.00939035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00552325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00063650 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00142950 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,204,243 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.