StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Down 1.5 %

CBFV opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CB Financial Services

In related news, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $144,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,603 shares of company stock worth $180,392. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.