StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NBY opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
