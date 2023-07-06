StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.69. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $6.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau bought 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,881.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

