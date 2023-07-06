StockNews.com Downgrades IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to Hold

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of IMAX opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $920.11 million, a PE ratio of -140.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $6,089,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

