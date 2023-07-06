StockNews.com Lowers Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $366.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.61. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $33.11.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.