StockNews.com Upgrades Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to “Strong-Buy”

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Travelzoo Price Performance
Shares of TZOO stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.86.
Insider Transactions at Travelzoo
In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,836,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,920,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,836,220 shares in the company, valued at $45,920,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $321,045.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417,129 shares in the company, valued at $72,836,206.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,925 shares of company stock worth $3,339,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Travelzoo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.
Travelzoo Company Profile
Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.
