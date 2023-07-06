StormX (STMX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.28 Million

StormX (STMX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. StormX has a market capitalization of $40.28 million and $5.28 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StormX has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StormX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StormX Profile

StormX launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “StormX (STMX) is a utility token for the StormX platform, a blockchain-powered solution for decentralized commerce. It was developed by Simon Yu and Calvin Hsieh to incentivize user participation and to enable transactions. Users can earn STMX tokens by completing micro-tasks or shopping at partner stores via the app. The tokens can also be staked for additional benefits and can be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges. Furthermore, STMX holders have voting rights in platform decisions, promoting a democratic ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

