Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 1,720 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.41. The company had a trading volume of 457,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22. The firm has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

