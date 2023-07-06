Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $2.26 Million Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 264,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $977,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after buying an additional 87,776 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after buying an additional 543,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 317,632 shares during the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLCO traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 152,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,685. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.41 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLCO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

