Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 3,046 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in STERIS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.10. 46,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,273. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 204.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.19.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

