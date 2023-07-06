Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 3,550 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.82. 630,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,244. The company has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

