Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $52.31. 570,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,073. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

