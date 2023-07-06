Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $460.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,504. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

