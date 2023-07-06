Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,034 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 730,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,903. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

