Streamr (DATA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.26 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,013,280,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,751,353 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

