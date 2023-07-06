Strid Group LLC Acquires 195,789 Shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares during the period. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF makes up 23.6% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strid Group LLC owned about 74.88% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF worth $107,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

DALI traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.4628 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is a boost from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.