Strid Group LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strid Group LLC trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises about 0.2% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 238,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,812. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.