Strid Group LLC Sells 16,975 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strid Group LLC cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 197,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

