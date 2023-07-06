Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Achieves $171,090.32

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $171,090.32 and $6.53 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003643 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $72.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

