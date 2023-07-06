Successful Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 258.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 158,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 150.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $103.97 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

