Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 412 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

