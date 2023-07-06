Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 930 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SCHF stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

