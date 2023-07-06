Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Shares Gap Down to $36.52

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.52, but opened at $35.45. Summit Materials shares last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 318,265 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

