Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) & Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Head to Head Review

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Amplify Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Amplify Energy $458.46 million 0.55 $57.88 million $11.33 0.57

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Amplify Energy 103.74% 186.60% 19.94%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sundance Energy Australia and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.05%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Sundance Energy Australia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

