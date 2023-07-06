S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

S&W Seed Stock Up 7.1 %

SANW stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). S&W Seed had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

