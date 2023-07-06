Synairgen (LON:SNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09), with a volume of 617014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Synairgen Trading Down 8.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.70 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of -2.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

