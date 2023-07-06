T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.51% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA TDVG traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,230. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $331.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

